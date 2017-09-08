LIVE Traffic Blog

By Published:

5:35 A.M.-Taking a look at our early Friday morning commute; so far this morning the Bayway and Causeway or flowing along nicely both directions. No problems right now through the Bankhead or George Wallace tunnel. In Mobile no major accidents or delays to let you know about, both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents.  And on the Panhandle one earlier accident involving injuries still being worked by Florida Highway Patrol at the intersection of Barrancas Avenue and Weis Lane.

5:06 A.M.- Our Friday morning commute is off to a good start.  Crossing the Bayway and Causeway we’re flowing along nicely with no reason for an alternate route. No problems right now through either of the tunnels. In Mobile both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents, same deal there for Baldwin County.  And in Pensacola and accident with injuries Barrancas Avenue there and Weis Lane; watch for a little delay there. Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene.

Reports from News 5’s Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.

