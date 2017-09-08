Jose Strengthens to Category 4

Hurricane Jose is located in the central Atlantic. Jose is a category 4 storm with 150 mph winds moving west-northwest at 18 mph.

The immediate forecast for Jose is to move towards the Leewards Islands on a west northwest track before taking a northerly and northwesterly turn. There is the threat Jose may impact the same islands Irma did such as Barbuda, Antigua, and Anguilla. From there it should move north of the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas. Jose would then probably stall in the Atlantic and sit there for a few days. As it moves north it will encounter cooler water both as a product of moving north and moving through the path of Irma. This should prevent too much further strengthening and should result in weakening by the start of next week. As of right now it doesn’t pose a threat to the mainland US, but will be watched over the next week or so.

Jose is one of three hurricanes in the Atlantic. This is not uncommon to see this time of year as the typical peak of the season is only a few days away. Remember hurricane season runs through November.

