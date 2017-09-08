Hurricane Katia Continues Strengthening as it Approaches Mexico

Hurricane Katia continues to move slowly and is strengthening in the southern Gulf off the coast of Mexico with sustained winds of 105 mph. The government of Mexico has issued a hurricane warning for the coast of the state of Veracruz from Cabo Rojo to Laguna Verde.

Katia is anticipated to drift toward the coast this weekend. It does not pose a threat to the United States, but Katia appears it will impact the same area where Hurricane Franklin made landfall earlier in the season and could affect some of the same areas that were hit by an earthquake last night. Katia is the 3rd active hurricane at the moment along with Irma and Jose. Click on the names for the latest information.

