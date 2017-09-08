Irma and Jose are Category 4 Hurricanes, Katia Increases to Category 2

Hurricane Warnings are up for the Bahamas, Cuba, and for the southern Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for south Florida including Miami and the Florida Keys. Irma is a category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds, moving west at 14 mph between the Bahamas and Cuba.

The latest model projections have changed very little since yesterday but the extended portion of the forecast cone leans more westward into more of Alabama and north Florida. That’s for the possibility that a much weaker Irma may get pulled westward once it passes north Florida. Irma is battering the Bahamas and is expected to turn north near the Florida Keys and move through the Florida Peninsula; perhaps ending up in Tennessee, Georgia, or the Carolinas as a rainmaker. This is an extremely dangerous storm that will affect millions of people. As of right now, it’s unlikely Irma would move directly towards our stretch of the Gulf Coast but you should always have a basic plan and keep up with daily changes in the forecasts.

Elsewhere, Katia is a category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. It will drift around for a day or so before moving southwest into Mexico as a rainmaker and flood maker. Some of the same areas that were hit hard by last night’s earthquake could see rain and flooding from Katia. And in the central Atlantic, Jose is a category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds. For, now it is following a path similar to but a little north of Irma’s path. It’s possible that Jose could affect islands in the Lesser Antilles that just suffered through Irma. In the longer view, Jose will hook back into the north Atlantic and loop around for several days.