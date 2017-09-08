Floridians Hit the Road to Outrun Irma

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — More than five and a half million Floridians have been asked to evacuate from their homes in South Florida and that has resulted in a lot of rest areas along Interstate 10 becoming impromptu RV Parks.

Rest stops all along Interstate 10 in Florida have become the perfect place to wait while Hurricane Irma decides where she will go next.

Traveling from Port St. Lucie, “We left on Wednesday afternoon,” the rest area at the 194 mile marker on Interstate 10 is as far as the Roy family is going, “It took us two days to get here,” for now.

They are just part of the millions leaving South Florida and hopefully Hurricane Irma behind. “We’re going to stay here. We’re kind of in the center of the hurricane track. If it decides to come up in the Gulf we can go back to the east. If it comes up east we can continue on west. That’s our plan,” says Raymond Roy.

This rest area has become their new temporary neighborhood with all the same drama and life issues they would find at home, but at home it would be so much easier to deal with. “It’s my first time getting out of my house because of what’s going on,” says Ana Monterrosa. “You can’t fight with nature so, but you got to do what you got to do. Life is always important.”

That’s probably what a lot of folks are thinking as they travel so far from home to escape the storm, things can be replaced, lives cannot.