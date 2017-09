MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Neighbors tell News 5 they heard an explosion right before a home went up in flames Friday morning.

The fire broke out just after 4:00 a.m. at a home on Greenlawn Drive off Navco Road.

When firefighters arrived, they saw the home fully engulfed in flames. They managed to put out the flames by 5:00 a.m.

It’s unclear if the family who lives in the home was there at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.