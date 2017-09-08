BREAKING: Judge Sets $130K Bond for Wilmer Man Accused of Murdering His Mother

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A judge has set a $130,000 bond for the Wilmer man accused of murdering his mother and burying her body in a barrel under their front porch.

Nathaniel Sebastian, 32, made his first court appearance since investigators dug up the body of his mother, Susan Mayo, at the family’s home on Wednesday.

Sebastian received a $100,000 bond for the murder charge, and $15,000 each for the charges of abuse of a corpse and promoting prison contraband. The last charge was filed after Sebastian allegedly attempted to hide a handcuff key in his mouth as he was being taken into custody.

