BREAKING: Hurricane Katia Makes Landfall on Mexico’s Gulf Coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Katia is making landfall on Mexico’s Gulf coast as a Category 1 storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Katia’s maximum sustained winds have dropped to 75 mph as it hits land north of Tecolutla, in Veracruz state.

Forecasters have predicted damaging winds, drenching rains and a dangerous storm surge from the Gulf of Mexico.

Mexican emergency workers are also scrambling to respond to an 8.1-magnitude earthquake that struck off the country’s southern Pacific coast late Thursday, killing at least 61 people.