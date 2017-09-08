“Best Weatherman Ever” Alan Sealls Doing Reddit AMA on Tuesday!

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — After countless Reddit users asked for it again and again, Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls will be doing an “Reddit AMA,” or “Ask Me Anything” thread on Tuesday.

On Thursday, a Reddit post titled “Best weatherman ever, very articulate and educational” became the top trending post in the country on the news aggregation website. A second and third post, the former of which showed a “Best Weatherman Ever” trophy given to Sealls by the station, also peaked at number-one overall on Reddit, making Sealls an overnight internet sensation.

Fans began asking for the Reddit AMA, and with the help of the Washington Post and Reddit moderators, the AMA session has been set for Tuesday at 2:00pm CST on /r/iama.

“It’s nearly impossible to make it to Reddit’s front page, unless you have something extraordinary,” said News 5’s digital content specialist J.B. Biunno. “To make it to that top spot, for a meteorologist, it’s really unheard of.”

Sealls’ popularity soared for his calm, thorough explanation of the activity in the tropics, headlined by Hurricane Irma. The YouTube video of his forecast has since surpassed 3.4 million views, even topping Kelly Clarkson to become the the number-three trending video on YouTube.

Reddit is the country’s top news aggregation website, where posts receive up-votes and down-votes to gauge popularity. Reddit is known for it’s entertaining comment section, where the most witty or insightful comments are pushed to the top of the page.

AMA’s are among the most popular threads on Reddit. Often times the largest ones are done by celebrities.

In the spirit of Reddit, we have selected our favorite funny comments, and our favorite kind comments, and have them below!

FUNNY REDDIT COMMENTS ABOUT ALAN

“this guy looks like he owns fifteen #1 dads mugs and deserves all of them.” — Tri_Fiddy

“Blows Al Roker away.” — smartcool

“he’s like the mister rogers of weather reporting” — flojo-mojo

“I really wasn’t planning on watching all of that. I regret nothing.”– ecir2002

“Weird seeing a local weather guy getting Reddit love, but he really is awesome at his job.” — wiattc

KIND REDDIT COMMENTS ABOUT ALAN

“Seriously, that’s the best TV weather guy I’ve seen. They always seem to stumble over their words when they do this. I understood everything he said perfectly.” — improbablewobble

“Not only that, but he was quick, direct, and didn’t lose my attention. That was extremely educational and well-executed.” — P0NT13

“This guy was great! I thought he was not only knowledgeable about what he was presenting, but I just get the vibe that he’s a genuinely nice man.” — ldykass89

“That guy is amazing. He should explain more things to more people.” — TheGnuGuy

“This guy reminded me more of a really good professor than a weatherman. If you get a professor or teacher who explains things this well and with this much confidence, you know you’re in for a good semester.” — r40k