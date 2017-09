MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — In an effort to help alleviate traffic congestion on Interstate-10 westbound ahead of Hurricane Irma’s arrival in Florida, all commercial vehicles are being diverted from I-10 at Exit 27.

This diversion will be in effect until Monday, September 11. Commercial vehicles will then be routed to the Cochrane-Africatown bridge and on to I-165.

Higher than normal traffic is expected with evacuees from Irma’s projected path in Florida passing through the area.