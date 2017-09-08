Alabama State Inmate Fatally Stabbed, from Mobile

BRENT, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Friday at the Bibb County Correctional Facility in Brent.

Officials report Cedric Jerome Robinson, 33, died from multiple stab wounds after he was attacked by inmates inside one of the facility dorms at approximately 8:30 a.m. Robinson was taken to the Bibb Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by the attending physician at 8:42 a.m.

A second inmate who was stabbed in the attack was treated at the facility. The inmate’s injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.

Surveillance video inside the dorm shows four inmates attacking Robinson and the second inmate. Prison officials have identified inmates Dominique Covin, Roderck DeLaune, Anthony Bright, and Byron Epps, as suspects in the attack. Makeshift weapons used in the stabbings were recovered. It is unclear at this time what led to the attack.

Robinson was convicted of credit card fraud and criminal possession of a forged instrument in Mobile County in 2016 and was serving a six-year sentence. All four suspects are serving sentences for robbery convictions and are now facing capital murder charges.

Officials have placed the correctional facility on lockdown until DOC completes its investigation.