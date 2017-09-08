8.0 Earthquake Hits Off Southern Coast of Mexico

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: USGS

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful earthquake shook Mexico’s capital city early Friday, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicenter was 165 kilometers (102 miles) west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state. It had a depth of 35 kilometers.

Even in distant Mexico City, the quake was felt so strongly that frightened residents gathered in the streets in the dark, fearing buildings would collapse.

