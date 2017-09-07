WCSO Searching for Missing Endangered Santa Rosa Beach Man

WKRG Staff Published:

Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. (WKRG) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered adult. 

Roland “Joey” Brandburn, 39, was last seen yesterday around 4 pm walking on Chat Holley Road. He does not have a cell phone, but Joey is friendly and will talk to anyone.

He was reported missing Thursday afternoon and Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies are attempting to locate him. He is pictured in these two photos in an orange shirt. Joey is starting to grow out his beard again, but it is not as long as it was in the photo.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111.

