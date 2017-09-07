WATCH: Woman Escapes Handcuffs, Steals Police SUV

Associated Press Published:
(Courtesy: Lufkin Police Dept.)

LUFKIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman is being held on several charges after she slipped her handcuffs, stole a police SUV and then led officers on a pursuit that reached speeds of nearly 100 mph (160 kph).

Thirty-three-year-old Toscha Sponsler was being held Thursday in the Angelina County jail on charges that include evading arrest.

Authorities say Sponsler had been detained Saturday on suspicion of shoplifting and was in the back of the SUV when she managed to slip her hand through one of the cuffs.

Video released Tuesday by Lufkin police show her then squeezing through a partition to reach the front seat.

A chase went on for about 20 miles (30 kilometers) before a state trooper managed to spin her out.

Online jail records don’t indicate whether she has an attorney.

