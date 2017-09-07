WATCH: Live Camera in St. Maarten Destroyed by Hurricane Irma During Live Stream

An incredible video trending on YouTube shows the moment a live camera was destroyed by the intense winds of Hurricane Irma.

The camera run by MahoBeachCam.com was live streaming to the internet when the camera went down. The footage showed hurricane-force winds wreaking havoc at a AAA Rent-A-Car in St Maarten.

“We will rebuild!,” said the description on YouTube. If the embed above doesn’t work, you can watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dA5qYrboTUE

At the U.S. Virgin Islands, Hurricane Irma significantly damaged St. Thomas and St. John with top winds of 150 mph for more than four hours. Fire and police stations collapsed and the main hospital in St. Thomas sustained heavy damage.