TRAILER: “Gerald’s Game”, Netflix Movie Filmed in Mobile, Alabama

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The highly-anticipated trailer for “Gerald’s Game,” a Netflix movie filmed in Mobile starring Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood, has been released.

Based on the suspense novel by Stephen Kind, “Gerald’s Game” tells the story of a woman (Gugino), who fights to survive when her husband (Greenwood) dies unexpectedly, leaving her handcuffed to their bed frame. Netflix says the movie will be released on their streaming platform on September 29.

As we’ve reported, the movie was filmed in downtown Mobile, Alabama late last year. AL.com reported the movie is being produced by Scott Lumpkin, a Fairhope native, who said “90-percent” of the movie was shot on the Gulf Coast.

For those with a keen eye, watch out for a cameo by News 5’s Bill Riales! Bill has been in several movies shot here on the Gulf Coast, and says he has a small part — appropriately — as a television reporter in the film.

Here’s a YouTube version of the trailer: