Suspects Identified, One Arrested in a String of Vehicle Burglaries

Santa Rosa Beach, Fla (WKRG) — According to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, almost two-dozen cases have been solved in Walton County following a string of car burglaries over the last two weeks.

The thefts started on the night of August 25th in the area of Birch Street. Over the next several days Sandestin, West Hewitt Road, and Seagrove were also hit. Weapons, cash, a laptop and other possessions were among the items taken. All vehicles in all cases were left unlocked.

Victims and witnesses played a key role in identifying several suspects involved in the burglaries including Devan Raeshown Welch, 18. Welch admitted to investigators he was involved in burglaries on Birch Street, West Hewitt Road, and in the Seagrove area. He denied being involved with the Sandestin burglaries, ut had knowledge that they occurred.

Welch was subsequently arrested and booked on September 6th on numerous charges including:

11 counts petit theft

20 counts unarmed burglary

3 counts armed burglary

3 counts grand theft of a firearm

2 counts grand theft

He was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail where he is currently being held on a $50,000 bond. This investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are expected.