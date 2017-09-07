Mobile Police Seek More Victims Of Serial Exposer

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG)- The Mobile Police Department is asking for any victims of an indecent exposure incident to come forward. Brandon Gerard Scott, 29 of Mobile, was arrested on September 1 on two charges of indecent exposure. As part of the ongoing investigation, MPD is asking anyone who may have been a victim of Scott’s to come forward.

According to court documents, Scott exposed his genitals and masturbated in public on two separate occasions, once in April on Schillinger road and again in August on Royal Woods Drive. Both incidents were witnessed by female victims.

In the sworn complaint by Detective Nathaniel McCarty, Scott has two previous convictions in Mobile Municipal Court for Indecent Exposure. By Alabama Law, the third conviction for Indecent Exposure would be a Class C Felony.

WKRG has asked for the Mobile Municipal Court record on those convictions.