Mobile County Public Schools Responds to Lunch Complaints on Facebook

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Wednesday, News 5 recieved multiple pictures of the food served in Mobile County Public Schools.

One post tagged WKRG on Facebook with the caption “this some dog food.” The post included a photo of that day’s lunch, shepherd’s pie.

Now, MCPSS has responded via Facebook to the complaints.

It reads, “Since our Shepard’s Pie has become so popular on Facebook, we wanted to share the recipe with you. Invite the whole neighborhood over and try this at home if you’d like.” Attached is the recipe used for the infamous lunch.