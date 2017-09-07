Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to Raise Money for Luther Strange

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017, file photo, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, right, the president pro tempore of the Senate, administers the oath to new Alabama Republican Sen. Luther Strange, joined by his wife, Melissa, during a re-enactment ceremony at the Capitol in Washington. Strange, appointed last year by the state's former governor and backed by Republican establishment, faces multiple challengers including Congressman Mo Brooks and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore in a GOP primary. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is helping Alabama Sen. Luther Strange raise money as Strange heads to a heated runoff with firebrand judge Roy Moore.

An invitation shows that McConnell is scheduled to appear at a Thursday fundraiser in Washington D.C. A super PAC with ties to McConnell has also backed Strange in the race.

Strange this week broke ranks with McConnell and sided with President Donald Trump in calling for an end to the Senate rule that requires a 60-vote threshold on most legislation.

Strange faces Moore in a Sept. 26 Republican runoff.

Moore was twice removed as Alabama’s chief justice over stands against gay marriage and for the public display of the Ten Commandments. Moore led Strange by 25,000 votes in the first round of balloting.

Mitch McConnell
In this Dec. 16, 2015, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

