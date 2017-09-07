LIVE Traffic Blog

6:35 A.M. – We’re still looking good on the bay-way and Causeway to begin your Thursday morning and no problems through either of the tunnels. A new accident in West Mobile has occurred North Kendall Court and West Rachael drive. That’s in a subdivision between Dawes and Leroy Stevens and does involve injuries so make way for emergency vehicles there in the West Mobile area. Highway Patrol still headed the scene of that accident I-65 Southbound near the 33 mile marker in Baldwin County involving two cars, that’s just past the highway 59 exit. It’s looking good right now along the Panhandle though, Florida Highway Patrol in Pensacola Police both reporting no accidents to start the day.

5:55 A.M.-If you need to make your way out on the roadways over for the next few minutes, we are looking good on the Bayway and Causeway as traffic volume begins to build both directions. Moving along smoothly though through the tunnels without any complaints. We’re still looking good throughout the Mobile area according to Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. And No major trouble spots along the Panhandle according to Florida Highway Patrol as well

5:35 A.M.-Still no accidents or delays to begin your Thursday morning. On the Bayway and Causeway traffic is flowing along well both directions. No problems right now through either of the tunnels as well. So far throughout Mobile, no complaints. Looking good according to Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol We’re issue free throughout Baldwin County as well. And if you live along the Panhandle and wondering how traffic looks; well looks good there as well. No problems according to Florida Highway Patrol.

5:06 A.M.-Our initial check of traffic here on this early Thursday reveals things are looking good. It’s a good start on the Bayway and Causeway right now, both directions flowing along freely. No problems through either of the tunnels. Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents in Mobile; We’re looking good here. No issues through Baldwin County and so far on the Panhandle no problems to report according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Reports from News 5’s Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.