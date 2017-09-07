Let’s Do It For Houston

Even with nearly $8bn in relief aid being worked out in Congress, there is only so much FEMA can do. That’s why several companies including Cumulus Broadcasting and News 5 are teaming up for relief for Houston area flood victims.

The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile. The supply drive is aimed at providing for some of the immediate needs of flood victims.

Many of those who were flooded out in Houston and southeast Texas were forced to leave with nothing. When flood waters receded enough for some to return to their homes, they found everything ruined.

Items requested by individuals and relief agencies include:

water

batteries

toiletries, including soap, toothpaste, deodorant, razor blades

baby supplies

Cleaning supplies

towels

pillows

blankets

underwear

socks