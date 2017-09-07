Jail Escape: Paper Stuffed In Cell Door

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi authorities are hunting for a man who escaped from jail by stuffing paper into the lock of his cell door.

Lowndes County Chief Deputy Marc Miley tells The Columbus Dispatch that 29-year-old Delvin Moore was arrested Friday on an armed robbery charge.

He says Moore was in a temporary cell without a toilet – and apparently sneaked some paper towels or toilet paper back with him when he was escorted to a toilet Saturday night. He says that when guards opened a door to release another inmate, Moore dashed past them and out the front doors.

WCBI-TV reports there’s a $4,000 reward for information leading to Moore’s capture.

Sheriff Michael Arledge tells WTVA-TV that guards will be disciplined if surveillance cameras show they were careless.