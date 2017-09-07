Hurricane Watch for South Florida; Hurricane Irma Still Category 5

Hurricane Warnings are up for the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and the eastern Bahamas. Hurricane watches are now in effect for the southern Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys. the watch area in Florida extends from Jupiter inlet to Bonita Beach southward. Hurricane Irma is about 70 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island. Interaction with land and mountains hasn’t changed Irma much; it still has a well-defined eye and a symmetrical shape. It remains a category 5 hurricane with 175 mph winds moving west northwest and 16 miles per hour and the pressure is steady at 921 mb.

The latest model projections have changed very little since yesterday. It’s looking more and more like Irma will batter the Bahamas then turn north near the Florida Keys and move along the Atlantic Coast of Florida perhaps ending up in Georgia or the Carolinas. The National Hurricane Center track has shifted slightly to the east to reflect this. Irma is likely to remain a major hurricane through landfall. This is an extremely dangerous storm that will affect millions of people.

Elsewhere, Katia is a hurricane with 80 mph winds in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. It will drift around for a day or so before moving southwest into Mexico as a rainmaker and flood maker. And in the central Atlantic, Jose is now a category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds and is following a path similar to but a little north of Irma’s path. It’s possible that Jose could affect islands in the Lesser Antilles that just suffered through Irma. In the longer view, Jose will hook back into the north Atlantic and loop around for several days.