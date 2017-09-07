Gov. Kay Ivey formally announces she will run for Alabama Governor in 2018

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday morning she will run for governor of Alabama in 2018.

Ivey was sworn in as governor in 2017 after former Gov. Robert Bentley resigned after entering a guilty plea to misdemeanor charges following allegations of misuse of campaign funds and an alleged affair with former top-aide Rebekah Caldwell Mason.

Governor Ivey said in a statement announcing her campaign: “Four months ago, I was sworn in as the 54th Governor of the State of Alabama. There hasn’t been a more humbling moment in my life. That so many of you have supported and prayed for me and my team means the world—and it’s our highest honor to serve you.

“I took over at one of that darkest times in our state’s memory. I’m proud to say we’ve steadied the ship. Now it’s time to steer it to continued conservative progress and prosperity.”