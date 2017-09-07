Gorilla Mask-Wearing Suspect Wanted

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL. (WKRG) – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office wants help identifying an armed robbery suspect. Surveillance photos captured the suspect as he walked into the Dollar General on Michigan Avenue Wednesday night just before 10 pm. The suspect is wearing a dark-colored hoodie and a gorilla mask.

According to a post on the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the suspect pointed a gun at the store clerk and left with money from the cash register.

If you can help with the investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 850.433.STOP or ECSO at 850.436.9620.