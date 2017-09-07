Georgia Prepares for Impact from Hurricane Irma

TYBEE ISLAND, GA. (CBS News/AP) — Farther up the coast where Hurricane Irma could hit early next week, States of Emergency have already been declared in Georgia and the Carolinas.

Georgia’s Governor is taking no chances ordering mandatory evacuations for all areas east of Interstate 95, all of Chatham County and some areas west of the interstate. He also expanded a state of emergency to 30 counties.That order goes into effect on Saturday.

Residents began boarding up and sandbagging houses and businesses in anticipation of the storm’s arrival late Monday or Tuesday. Even if it makes a glancing blow, Savannah, a historic jewel of the South, could suffer considerable damage. Last October,

Last October, Hurricane Mathew did not make a direct hit here and yet still caused ten of millions in damage.

Savannah has been fortunate with major storms — only three have made direct hits here in more than 100 years. The Governor has activated 5000 National Guardsmen to assist in rescues and protecting life and property.