Father of Murder Suspect’s Ex: He Was Very Violent

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are learning more about the man accused of shooting his mother then burying her underneath their home.

Nathaniel Sebastian is charged with murder for the death of Susan Mayo. She has been missing since June.

Mayo’s body was discovered Wednesday stuffed in a 55-gallon barrel. At this point, investigators have not established a clear motive.

“He has an extremely violent temper, that has been a consistent thing that everyone has said about him and we believe this is a thing that led to the death of Susan Mayo,” said Captain Paul Burch of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Bobby Williams says he has seen that violent temper personally. Williams is the father of Sebastian’s ex-girlfriend and says the suspect had been harassing them to point they had to move away and even threatening to kill his daughter.

“He showed up to my house several times throwing rocks at the house,” said Williams. “Basically like saying like I am fixing to get rid of her or whatever that’s the way I took it.”

Earlier this year Williams filed a restraining order against Sebastian after he repeatedly came to their home and damaged property.

He says murder is not something he would put past him.

“I believe he could have I really do,” said Williams “He had said several things about he would like to do things and hurt (Mayo) things like that because they always had arguments fights and stuff so.”

Now he’s hoping he never has to worry about him again.

“I don’t know how else to express this but I am hoping they are going to keep him there,” said Williams.