Deadly Crash on Interstate 10 Near Alabama-Florida State Line

By Published: Updated:

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) – The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama-Florida state line.

The crash occurred on I-10 westbound near mile marker 2 around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The crash involved one vehicle and two people were killed in the crash, both the driver and passenger. The identities of the victims have not been released.

The crash caused delays in the traffic for morning commuters, and after the wreck cleared, traffic was normal, but emergency crews are working another crash at 9 a.m. that is causing back-ups.

News Five is working to gather more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s