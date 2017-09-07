Deadly Crash on Interstate 10 Near Alabama-Florida State Line

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) – The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama-Florida state line.

The crash occurred on I-10 westbound near mile marker 2 around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The crash involved one vehicle and two people were killed in the crash, both the driver and passenger. The identities of the victims have not been released.

The crash caused delays in the traffic for morning commuters, and after the wreck cleared, traffic was normal, but emergency crews are working another crash at 9 a.m. that is causing back-ups.

News Five is working to gather more information.