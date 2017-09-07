Cuban Artists in Mobile are Concerned About Hurricane Irma

A group of 12 Cuban artists are in Mobile for the opening of the Back to Havana exhibit at the Alabama Contemporary Art Center. Daniel Rodriguez Garcia spoke with WKRG Thursday saying he’s concerned about those on the island.

“I’m thinking of my family. I’m thinking of my people in my country,” said Garcia

The storm is set to brush Cuba by Saturday morning. After leaving Mobile, Garcia is set to work on another art installation in Miami. He’s hoping Hurricane Irma spares both areas.

“I hope it will not go to Florida and I hope not to Cuba too,” he says.

The Back to Havana exhibit at the Alabama Contemporary Art Center opens September 8 and will run for 9 months. It features art from 12 Cuban artists.