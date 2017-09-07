Commercial Traffic Could Be Diverted to Ease Florida Evacuations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile officials say they are making plans to help traffic flow as evacuees from Florida pass through the area escaping Hurricane Irma.

Public Safety Director James Barber says plans have been set to move commercial trucks off of the Bayway to avoid the tunnels. Truckers would instead be moved across the Africatown Bridge.

Barber says they are already seeing a 40 percent increase in traffic along the Bayway. He says all that traffic will put stress not only on the roads but also gas stations and Barber says officials are concerned about motorists running out of gas if traffic comes to a standstill.

Police officers are on standby to start moving traffic if the Bayway begins to see more than 3,000 cars passing per hour. They will start as early as 6 a.m. Friday.