Blakeley State Park Offers Free Camping to Florida Evacuees Fleeing Hurricane Irma

WKRG Staff Published:
(Courtesy: Blakeley State Park Facebook Page)

 

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Historic Blakeley State Park is offering Florida residents fleeing Hurricane Irma free camping on all sites with no upcoming reservations,  Mike Bunn, Blakeley director of operations, announced Thursday.

“The number of sites available is limited because ours is a small campground”, he said, noting that  Florida evacuees have already begun contacting Blakeley. The offer of free camping extends until Sept. 15.

The Blakeley Park RV campground features large, wooded sites with power, water, sewer and around the clock security and maintenance by park employees.

Located just north of I-10, Blakeley Park has a tradition of assisting Florida refugees of natural disasters.

Call 251-626-0798 for details.

