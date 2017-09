ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Commissioners voted to open the Coliseum to refugees and evacuees from central Georgia and Florida for Hurricane Irma.

Pets allowed inside in cages. Bathrooms and Cots will be available but no food.

The Coliseum can house up to 1,900 people.

It will open for five full days starting Friday at 9 a.m.