All Florida Public Schools, State Colleges, State Universities, Public Offices Closed Friday Ahead of Hurricane Irma

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fla. Gov. Rick Scott announced Thursday that all public K-12 schools, state colleges, state universities and state offices will close Friday through Monday as the state braces for Hurricane Irma impact.

Scott said the spaces will close in case state emergency officials need them for sheltering and staging.

“Floridians are facing a life-threatening storm in Hurricane Irma, and every family must prepare to evacuate,” Scott said. “Our state’s public schools serve a vital role in our communities as shelters for displaced residents and staging areas for hurricane recovery efforts.”

State residents began their mass evacuation Thursday as Category 5 Irma continued its straight path for the Sunshine state.

While mandatory evacuations are in place in multiple counties in South Florida, Scott urges that all Floridians should take caution.

“Look at the size of this storm,” Scott said. “It is wider than our entire state and could cause major and life-threatening impacts from coast to coast. Regardless of what coast you live on, be prepared to evacuate. Floridians on the west coast cannot be complacent.”

Florida is expected to begin feeling the effects of Irma Saturday or Sunday. Click here for shelter information.