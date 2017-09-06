Would You Eat This?: Mobile County Students Complaining About Quality of Lunch

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We all know that school lunches have a reputation for not being the best. After all, we don’t expect them to be prepared by Gordan Ramsey or Wolfgang Puck. But Wednesday students and parents contacted News 5 about the food provided for lunch, a shepherd’s pie. One post tagged WKRG on Facebook with the caption “this some dog food.” The post included a photo of the offending shepherd’s pie.

Another parent writes: “This is what our kids or eating in the mobile public school system….. We need answers….Martha need to tell us how can she allow them to feed this to our kids,” referring to Mobile County Schools Superintendent Martha Peek.

But some parents are coming to the support of the school food, one writing “These kids been eating this for years including us yall run with anything make your kids a lunch

IF it’s free what you expect?”

The quality and consistency of the food do seem to vary by photo. One also shows that besides the shepherd’s pie that the parents and students rebuked, there was also broccoli, a biscuit, graham crackers and milk with Wednesday’s lunch.

Another appears to have a sandwich on the plate, unclear if that was included in the lunch or brought from home. The caption reads, “Look what Mobile County Public Schools give to our children!!! Wowwwwwwwww Sandy Stimpson What can you do about this? Do y’all have some answers. Share & Tag! See if this goes viral their eating Prison 🥘Foods!!!”

News 5 reached out to the Mobile County School District Public Information Officer, but have not received a response back.