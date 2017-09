MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The News 5, Greene and Phillips Friday Night Football Fever Player of the Week for week 2 is Saraland’s Jack West.

The senior quarterback was 11 for 18 passing for 173 yards. The Standford recruit threw 4 touchdown passes in the Spartan’s 42-24 win over Leflore High School.

2-0 Saraland will host the 1-1 Daphne Trojans Friday night.