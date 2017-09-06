WATCH: Video of Massive Destruction in Barbuda

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The government has confirmed one death on Barbuda caused by Hurricane Irma.

Midcie Francis, the spokesperson for National Office of Disaster Services for Antigua and Barbuda, says there has been massive destruction on the island of about 1,700 people.

“A significant number of the houses have been totally destroyed,” said Lionel Hurst, the prime minister’s chief of staff. The strongest Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever measured destroyed homes and flooded streets across a chain of small islands in the northern Caribbean, passing directly over Barbuda which was left largely incommunicado.

