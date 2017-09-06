UPDATE: MPD Releases New Images Of Suspects In Connection To A Bank Robbery On Old Shell Road

MOBILE, Al (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking to identify the 2 black male subjects that robbed the Service 1st Bank located at 4400 Old Shell Road around 2:00 pm. on August 24th. Mobile Police released new images of the suspects on Wednesday. Both subjects were armed with handguns.

The first subjects is a black male, 5’7-5’8 slim build, black ball cap with white writing, white t-shirt, black gym pants with a white stripe, white socks and his pawpaws house slippers.

The second subject is also a black male, 5’11, red ball cap, white under shirt with a black shirt over the top, black sunglasses, bleached worn out jeans and tennis shoes.

If you know who these subjects are please contact MPD at either 251-208-7000 or 251-208-7211. A cash reward is available.