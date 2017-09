Tropical Depression 13 became Tropical Storm Katia this morning in the Bay of Campeche–the southern Gulf of Mexico. It is not a threat to the US Gulf Coast.

Katia has 40 mph winds, making it a minimal tropical storm. While it may strengthen some, it’s most likely to cause trouble in Mexico as a rainmaker and floodmaker. Katia will likely stay in the southern Gulf and move very little before drifting inland into Mexico in a few days.