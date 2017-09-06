South Carolina Governor Declares State of Emergency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WLTX) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said he’s declared a state of emergency at noon as a precaution as the state prepares for possible impact of Hurricane Irma.

He said at a news conference Wednesday the declaration allows emergency management officials to activate the state’s hurricane preparedness plan. It also allows the National Guard to pre-position resources in anticipation of evacuation and recovery.

McMaster said the declaration is not an order of mandatory evacuation.

Hurricane Irma is the strongest storm ever recorded in the Atlantic outside of the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. As of Wednesday morning, the hurricane is bearing down on the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The storm maintained its 185 mile-per-hour winds after making its first landfall on Barbuda earlier Wednesday.

Irma’s path is still not completely clear as it nears the U-S East Coast over the next three days. Wednesday morning the National Hurricane Center’s forecast shows the storm’s predicted path tracking up the center of Florida, then potentially leaving the state and impacting South Carolina.