President Trump: Team “Already In Florida” Ahead of Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 5 storm, made landfall in the Caribbean early in the morning on September 6, 2017.

(AP) President Donald Trump says his administration is closely watching Hurricane Irma.

On Twitter Wednesday morning, Trump says his “team, which has done, and is doing, such a good job in Texas, is already in Florida.” He adds: “No rest for the weary!”


Hurricane Irma is the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history. It made its first landfall in the islands of the northeast Caribbean early Wednesday.

It’s on a path toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly heading for Florida over the weekend.

Trump has declared emergencies in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

