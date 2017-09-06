Operation Superhero at USA Children’s and Women’s Bell Ringing Ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Superheroes invaded Mobile Wednesday as part of Operation Superhero.

Mobile Police Department SWAT officers rappeled down the side of a building at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

It’s a celebration that marks the end of cancer treatment for children.

The young patients ring a bell to mark the beginning of their journey toward recovery, a remarkable milestone for Zack and Ansley Folds. Their son, Walker, had a tumor on his kidney.

“Just hold the tears back honestly. You know you don’t really think about it while it’s going on and you’re just doing what you gotta do to make sure everything goes well and to see him come out the other end on a positive end it just means everything,”

Mobile Police have been participating in the bell ringing ceremony for three years, playing the part of superheroes.

But the Chief says the real heroes are the children who’ve fought a courageous battle.