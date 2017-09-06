New Photos of Tiger on the Loose on Georgia Freeway

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA) — A tiger was spotted wandering on a freeway near Atlanta on Wednesday.

Henry County police say they spotted the jungle cat after getting tons of 911 calls about a loose tiger on I-75 just south of Atlanta.

The tiger reportedly ran towards a nearby community and attacked a dog at its residence.

Police made the tough decision to shoot the tiger after the attack just after 6 a.m.

They said they weren’t equipped with tranquilizer guns and didn’t want to wait until the guns arrived. As the school day approached, officers didn’t want any children to be in danger as they waited at the bus stop.

After being shot, the tiger was removed from the neighborhood backyard and Henry County Police and Animal Control are in the process of determining where the animal came from.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Henry County Police (770-288-8200) and or Henry County Animal Control (770-288-7387) or Georgia Department of Natural Resources.