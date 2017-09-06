NAS Pensacola to Host Hurricane Irma Recovery Aircraft

WKRG Staff Published:

NAS PENSACOLA, Fla. — In support of Hurricane Irma evacuation and recovery efforts, Naval Air Station Pensacola expects to receive 65 Army helicopters from Hunter Army Airfield near Savannah, GA Thursday.

The group will consist of H-60, AH-64 and H-47 helicopters.  In addition, NASP will receive two P-8 Poseidon aircraft from NAS Jacksonville to be staged awaiting recovery mission taskings after the storm.

The air station hosted a Marine group last week that provided humanitarian relief in Houston following Hurricane Harvey.

Last October, they helped Guantanamo Bay families escape Hurricane Matthew.

 

