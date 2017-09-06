Mobile Leaders Prep for Possible Impact from Hurricane Irma

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile officials want to be prepared just in case Hurricane Irma makes its way in our direction. Mayor Sandy Stimpson has called a special meeting to gather together first responders and local nonprofits to prepare for the storm. That meeting is scheduled for 9:30 Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Mayor Stimpson told reporters in the event Irma heads towards Alabama, Public Safety Director James Barber will act as Incident Commander. Operations command will be out of the Mobile Police Headquarters on Government Boulevard.

News 5 will be at the special meeting. We’ll let you know what comes out of the special meeting on News 5 at Noon.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s