Mobile Leaders Prep for Possible Impact from Hurricane Irma

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile officials want to be prepared just in case Hurricane Irma makes its way in our direction. Mayor Sandy Stimpson has called a special meeting to gather together first responders and local nonprofits to prepare for the storm. That meeting is scheduled for 9:30 Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Mayor Stimpson told reporters in the event Irma heads towards Alabama, Public Safety Director James Barber will act as Incident Commander. Operations command will be out of the Mobile Police Headquarters on Government Boulevard.

News 5 will be at the special meeting. We’ll let you know what comes out of the special meeting on News 5 at Noon.