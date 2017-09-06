Jose Becomes 5th Hurricane of the Atlantic Season

What was Tropical Storm Jose in the central Atlantic has increased wind speed to 75mph, making it Hurricane Jose. It is the 5th hurricane of the Atlantic season. Over the next several days it will move west-northwestward and possibly hit the far northeastern Caribbean islands. It will likely strengthen at the same time. The long range outlook for Hurricane Jose has it moving into the central Atlantic and then possibly stalling and looping for a few days into next week.

Hurricane season runs through November.

Along with Hurricane Irma and Tropical Storm Katia this is 3 named storms in the Atlantic basin. This has happened before, most recently in 2009. In 1998, 4 named storms were in the Atlantic at the same time, at one point.