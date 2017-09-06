“It was just horrible” Remembering Hurricane Andrew

(WKRG) — In an old photo album, Terri Kotis doesn’t look at much anymore, are images of Hurricane Andrew she will never forget. “Everywhere you looked there was not a place that was recognizable.”

In a dark, boarded up house, she weathered the storm in Fort Lauderdale. “You could hear the wind whistling through the house and from time to time you would hear something hit the house. You’d hear glass breaking even though you boarded up. You hear transformers blowing and that is one thing I heard a lot of. I didn’t like that sound.”

But the sound of the storm didn’t compare to her first look at what Andrew left behind. “For me, the first time I looked at it, Oh my God, this couldn’t really be happening. You see live wires flickering in the street, you look across at your neighbors’ house, half of his house is gone.”

Two days later she was at ground zero, Homestead, Florida. “Pictures like this you could look to the left to the right, a 360 and it was just everywhere.”

Volunteering with the Red Cross she worked in the disaster zone for two weeks. “The stuff that ended up around the trees, the metal was just incredible. It was like a piece of art.”

Hurricane Irma scares her. Even though the track has shifted, it still scares her. “I’m just saying, if somebody tells you to get out, I would get out.”

Andrew was her first experience with a hurricane but not her last. In 2004, she went through Hurricane Ivan on the Gulf Coast which was a category three storm. She says the destruction and devastation doesn’t compare to what she saw those two weeks in Homestead.