Irma Track Shifting East, Mobile Preparing for Thousands of Storm Evacuees

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Hurricane Irma is tracking more to the east towards Florida, but Mobile city leaders aren’t taking any chances.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Public Safety Director James Barber, and Fire Chief Mark Sealy said the city has held two meetings on preparations for Irma. At the most recent meeting, EMA officials provided the latest forecast models, which show the storm heading for the Florida coast.

“We will feel the impact of Irma no matter where it goes,” said Stimpson. “If you think of those evacuating from Florida, where will they go? One of the things pointed out in the meeting, they’ll get on Interstate-10 and go westward.”

Stimpson said the city is preparing for the most likely scenario, which would see Mobile become a safe haven for storm refugees.

“If they go north, they’re staying in the projected path of the storm. So Mobile will have refugees coming into our area.”

The city is asking that any evacuees that come to Mobile call 211 on their phones for the resources they need. The city is ready to help provide everything from schooling for children to temporary housing.

“We’re coordinating with some of our other nonprofits like the Red Cross to make sure that if some reason that we overwhelm our capacity here,, what our alternatives are to shelter people until the storm passes and they can return to their homes,” said Public Safety Director Barber.

Public Safety Director Barber is organizing the response efforts in the increasingly unlikely scenario that Irma pushes towards Alabama. Officials want residents to remain prepared, but not to panic.

“What we do not want to have in an overreaction at this point in time and it’s not time to hit the accelerator just yet,” said Mayor Stimpson.