Irma Approach Drains Supplies From Some NW Florida Stores

Pensacola, FL (WKRG)

Thanks to Irma’s uncertain track a lot of people are certain they’re not going to be caught off guard. That’s causing low stocks on some of the goods you need in bad weather in northwest Florida. We’re getting to that point in storm preparation where, if you have to get supplies today, you’ll want to call ahead. Some of the stores you might go to might be out. I checked in with the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Gulf Breeze. They said they went through 20 pallets of water yesterday and of 7 am this morning they were out of bottle water. Then I went to the CVS right across the street. They had cases of water. However, that store was out of D-cell batteries.

Then I went across town to the Walmart Supercenter on Navy Boulevard. They said they were virtually out of bottled water. They weren’t sure when they were going to get more in.