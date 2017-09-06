Hurricane Irma Takes Aim at the Bahamas

Hurricane Warnings are up for the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and the eastern Bahamas. Hurricane Irma is moving past Puerto Rico and is about 50 miles north of the Dominican Republic. Interaction with land and mountains hasn’t changed Irma much; it still has a well-defined eye and a symmetrical shape. It remains a category 5 hurricane with 180 mph winds moving west northwest and 17 miles per hour and the pressure is steady at 921 mb.

The latest model projections are similar to what we saw a yesterday. It’s looking more and more like Irma will batter the Bahamas then turn north and move along the Atlantic Coast of Florida perhaps ending up in Georgia or the Carolinas. The National Hurricane Center track has shifted slightly to the east to reflect this. Irma is likely to remain a major hurricane through landfall. This is an extremely dangerous storm that will affect millions of people.

Elsewhere, Katia is a hurricane with 80 mph winds in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. It will drift around for a few days before moving southwest into Mexico as a rainmaker and flood maker. And in the central Atlantic, Hurricane Jose has 90 mph winds and is following a path similar to but a little north of Irma’s path. It’s possible that Jose could affect islands in the Lesser Antilles that just suffered through Irma. In the longer view, Jose will hook back into the north Atlantic and is not a threat to the US mainland.